HKO-WHL-Sums-Kelowna-Everett

Silvertips 6, Rockets 2

First Period

1. Everett, Hofer 20 (Seeley, Wright) 8:41 (pp).

2. Everett, Zellweger 9 (Gut, Swetlikoff) 13:20 (pp).

Penalties — DeSouza Kel (high sticking) 5:56; Dach Kel (delay of game) 6:48; Dorey Kel (high sticking) 11:55.

Second Period

3. Everett, Hemmerling 6 (Whittle, Huuhtanen) 2:13.

4. Kelowna, Liwiski 14 (Cristall, Novak) 4:30 (pp).

5. Kelowna, Lee 12 (Szturc, McMillen) 6:30.

6. Everett, Wright 17 (Huuhtanen, Seeley) 8:44 (pp).

7. Everett, Hofer 21 (Huuhtanen, Hemmerling) 11:04.

Penalties — Zellweger Evt (cross checking) 3:30; Gut Evt (delay of game) 3:32; Babcock Kel (cross checking) 7:28; Liwiski Kel, Gut Evt (roughing) 15:59; Dorey Kel, Anderson Evt (roughing) 18:10; Dorey Kel (misconduct, game misconduct; major, major-boarding) 18:10; Liwiski Kel (misconduct, 10-minute misconduct) 18:10.

Third Period

8. Everett, Berezowski 31 (Hofer, Zellweger) 12:59 (pp).

Penalties — Zellweger Evt (boarding) 8:14; Babcock Kel (cross checking) 8:14; Carmichael Kel (delay of game) 12:11.

Shots on goal by

Kelowna 2 16 14 _ 32
Everett 21 13 9 _ 43

Goal — Kelowna: Boyko (L, ). Everett: Holt (W, ).

Power plays (goals-chances) — Kelowna: 1-2; Everett: 4-6.

Referees — Graedy Hamilton, Bobby Jo Love. Linesmen — Michael McGowan, Tim Plamondon.

Attendance — 4,817 at Everett.