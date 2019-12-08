Ice 5, Blazers 4 (OT)

First Period

No Scoring.

Penalties — Appelt Kam (roughing) 14:51; Krebs Wpg (tripping) 16:56.

Second Period

1. Kamloops, Pillar 4 (Onyebuchi) 8:53 (sh).

2. Kamloops, Franklin 17 (Zary, Centazzo) 18:52.

3. Kamloops, Franklin 18 (Zary, Centazzo) 19:54.

Penalties — Onyebuchi Kam (major-inter. on goaltender major, misconduct) 19:54; Kinder Wpg (delay of game) 1:02; Hughes Kam (tripping) 8:18; Orzeck Wpg (hooking) 11:22.

Third Period

4. Winnipeg, Zloty 1 (Harsch, Savoie) 2:02 (pp).

5. Winnipeg, Lambos 5 (Harsch, McClennon) 6:00.

6. Winnipeg, Smallwood 8 (Johnson) 9:43.

7. Kamloops, Centazzo 15 (Martin) 13:57 (pp).

8. Winnipeg, McClennon 10 (Teply, Kinder) 18:24.

Penalties — Harsch Wpg (high sticking) 13:14.

Overtime

No Scoring.

Penalties — None.

Shots on goal by

Kamloops 8 18 10 0 _ 36
Winnipeg 10 13 12 2 _ 37

Goal — Kamloops: Garand (37 shots, 32 saves). Winnipeg: Hughes (W, ).

Power plays (goals-chances) — Kamloops: 1-4; Winnipeg: 1-3.

Referees — Tyler Adair, Fraser Lawrence. Linesmen — Lane Gramiak, Layne Richardson.

Attendance — 1,621 at Winnipeg.