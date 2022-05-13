HKO-WHL-Sums-Kamloops-Vancouver

Blazers 4, Giants 2

First Period

1. Kamloops, Toporowski 6 (Englot, Brandwood) 13:54.

2. Vancouver, Ostapchuk 4 (Lysell) 17:42.

Penalties — None.

Second Period

3. Kamloops, Bankier 4 (Kuefler) 12:59.

Penalties — Brandwood Kam (holding) 1:41; Lipinski Van (tripping) 3:33; Thorpe Van (tripping) 6:44.

Third Period

4. Vancouver, Ostapchuk 5 (Lysell, Hall) 6:21.

5. Kamloops, Stankoven 8 (Schmiemann, Toporowski) 17:23 (pp).

6. Kamloops, Stankoven 9 (Schmiemann) 19:52.

Penalties — Cotton Van (tripping) 16:50; Vancouver bench (too many men, served by Lipinski) 18:09; Schmiemann Kam (10-minute misconduct) 19:52; Toporowski Kam (10-minute misconduct) 19:52; Cotton Van (10-minute misconduct) 19:52; Lysell Van (throwing stick) 19:52; Lysell Van (10-minute misconduct) 19:52; Camazzola Van (10-minute misconduct) 20:00; Ostapchuk Van (10-minute misconduct) 20:00; Palmieri Van (roughing) 20:00.

Shots on goal by

Kamloops 8 19 16 _ 43 Vancouver 8 8 4 _ 20

Goal — Kamloops: Garand (W, ). Vancouver: Vikman (L, ).

Power plays (goals-chances) — Kamloops: 2-5; Vancouver: 0-1.

Referees — Mark Pearce, Ward Pateman. Linesmen — Tim Plamondon, Michael Bean.

Attendance — 4,110 at Vancouver.