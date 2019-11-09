HKO-WHL-Sums-Kamloops-Seattle
Blazers 7, Thunderbirds 4
First Period
1. Kamloops, Lang 5 (Hughes, Pillar) 6:32.
2. Kamloops, Appelt 1 (Sopotyk, Stuart) 6:50.
3. Kamloops, Zary 9 (Stuart, Strange) 15:53 (sh).
Penalties — Strange Kam (holding opp. stick) 7:12; Kukuca Sea (interference) 10:51; Sopotyk Kam (hooking) 15:26.
Second Period
4. Kamloops, Zazula 1 (Stuart, Appelt) 1:55.
5. Seattle, Horon 1 (Bruggen-Cate) 6:57.
6. Seattle, Wedman 6 (Horon, Williams) 19:13.
Penalties — Onyebuchi Kam, Bauer Sea (major, major-fighting) 2:28; Appelt Kam, Rempe Sea (roughing) 4:49; Rempe Sea (elbowing) 4:49; Hughes Kam (tripping) 5:19; Wedman Sea (tripping) 6:38; Kuefler Kam (slashing) 12:49.
Third Period
7. Kamloops, Centazzo 9 (Franklin, Hughes) 2:52 (pp).
8. Seattle, Bruggen-Cate 3 (Wedman, Bauer) 4:58.
9. Kamloops, Zary 10 (Centazzo, Hughes) 8:45 (pp).
10. Kamloops, Stuart 2 (Lang, Schmiemann) 14:45 (pp).
11. Seattle, Jeri-Leon 5 (unassisted) 15:27.
Penalties — Rybinski Sea (unsportsmanlike cnd.) 1:45; Rempe Sea (tripping) 8:05; Ashton Sea (interference) 13:29; Schmiemann Kam (cross checking) 19:20.
Shots on goal by
|Kamloops
|11
|16
|10
|_
|37
|Seattle
|11
|22
|7
|_
|40
Goal — Kamloops: Garand (W, ). Seattle: Ross (L, ).
Power plays (goals-chances) — Kamloops: 3-6; Seattle: 0-4.
Referees — Tyler Adair, Mike Campbell. Linesmen — Spencer Lockert, Trevor Beaton.
Attendance — 3,596 at Seattle.