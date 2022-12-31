HKO-WHL-Sums-Kamloops-Prince George

Cougars 10, Blazers 6 First Period 1. Prince George, Samson 10 (Brown, Dubinsky) 4:33. 2. Kamloops, Van Olm 6 (unassisted) 7:31. 3. Kamloops, Brunicke 1 (Van Olm, Finnie) 9:19. 4. Prince George, Thornton 10 (Heidt, Samson) 17:22 (pp). 5. Prince George, Samson 11 (Thornton, Wheatcroft) 18:11. Penalties \u2014 Englot Kam (cross checking) 16:47; Becher Pg (checking to the head) 18:04; Tait Kam (delay of game) 18:04. Second Period 6. Prince George, Dumanski 1 (MacAdams, Wiebe) 4:40. 7. Kamloops, Kuefler 17 (unassisted) 8:27. 8. Prince George, Dezainde 3 (Singer, McNutt) 14:56. 9. Prince George, Heidt 15 (Ziemmer, Wheatcroft) 19:46. Penalties \u2014 Wiebe Pg (holding) 8:27. Third Period 10. Prince George, Wheatcroft 23 (Ziemmer, Heidt) 5:13 (pp). 11. Kamloops, Masters 6 (Finnie, Kuefler) 8:44 (pp). 12. Kamloops, Bairos 5 (Hammell) 9:22 (pp). 13. Prince George, Wiebe 5 (Dumanski, Dowhaniuk) 13:37 (pp). 14. Prince George, Eastman 4 (Singer, Dezainde) 14:46. 15. Prince George, Dowhaniuk 3 (Singer, Eastman) 15:14. 16. Kamloops, Levis 10 (Finnie, Masters) 17:38 (pp). Penalties \u2014 Eastman Pg (double minor, high sticking) 7:49; Singer Pg (cross checking, misconduct) 19:41; Collora Kam, Wiebe Pg (roughing) 2:49; Levis Kam (slashing) 3:43; Brandwood Kam (tripping) 11:49; Dubinsky Pg (charging) 16:02. Shots on goal by Kamloops 11 10 14 _ 35 Prince George 13 9 11 _ 33 Goal \u2014 Kamloops: Schnattinger (22 shots, 16 saves), Ernst (L, 0:00 third, ). Prince George: Brennan (14 shots, 11 saves), Young (W, 8:27 second, ). Power plays (goals-chances) \u2014 Kamloops: 3-5; Prince George: 3-3. Referees \u2014 Corey Koop, Connor McCracken. Linesmen \u2014 Anthony Maletta, Blair Scott. Attendance \u2014 2,521 at Prince George.