HKO-WHL-Sums-Kamloops-Prince George
Cougars 4, Blazers 3
First Period
1. Prince George, Maser 9 (Moberg, Browne) 10:10 (pp).
2. Prince George, Bowie 3 (Koffer, Maser) 10:43.
3. Kamloops, Centazzo 13 (Franklin, Zary) 13:21.
4. Kamloops, Franklin 14 (Baragano, Hughes) 18:41.
5. Prince George, Rhinehart 2 (Sander, Colina) 19:27.
Penalties — Pillar Kam (high sticking) 1:03; Mikhalchuk Pg (high sticking) 3:55; Stankoven Kam (high sticking) 9:45.
Second Period
6. Kamloops, Franklin 15 (Centazzo) 11:40.
Penalties — Schoettler Pg (holding) 7:19; Armstrong Pg (high sticking) 15:48.
Third Period
7. Prince George, Bowie 4 (unassisted) 9:22.
Penalties — Maser Pg (double minor, high sticking) 14:26; Samson Pg (tripping) 7:21; Kuefler Kam (too many men) 11:41.
Shots on goal by
|Kamloops
|15
|14
|15
|_
|44
|Prince George
|9
|5
|4
|_
|18
Goal — Kamloops: Ramsay (9 shots, 6 saves), Garand (L, 0:00 second, ). Prince George: Gauthier (W, ).
Power plays (goals-chances) — Kamloops: 0-6; Prince George: 1-3.
Referees — Adam Bloski, Taylor Burzminski. Linesmen — Nick Bilko, Bradley Parker.
Attendance — 2,211 at Prince George.