HKO-WHL-Sums-Kamloops-Kelowna

Rockets 7, Blazers 4 First Period 1. Kelowna, Cristall 7 (Quiring, Wightman) 9:48. 2. Kamloops, Levis 7 (Bairos, Schmiemann) 16:19 (pp). 3. Kelowna, Cristall 8 (McMillen, Poole) 19:43 (pp). Penalties \u2014 Bankier Kam (tripping) 0:41; Schmiemann Kam, Feist Kel (roughing) 6:09; Cristall Kel (high sticking) 15:58; Schmiemann Kam (cross checking) 18:50; Bankier Kam (slashing) 19:43. Second Period 4. Kamloops, Bairos 1 (Levis, Kuefler) 4:12 (pp). 5. Kamloops, Schmiemann 8 (Minten) 8:43. 6. Kelowna, Kovacevic 1 (Flamand) 15:29. Penalties \u2014 Pacheco Kel (hooking) 2:38; Poole Kel (tripping) 10:19; Lee Kel (tripping) 10:57; Liwiski Kel (cross checking) 20:00. Third Period 7. Kelowna, DeSouza 1 (Flamand, Quiring) 7:49. 8. Kamloops, Minten 8 (Kuefler, Brandwood) 10:39. 9. Kelowna, Feist 8 (Flamand, McMillen) 11:22. 10. Kelowna, Dach 12 (Flamand, Quiring) 18:39 (en). 11. Kelowna, Quiring 5 (Lee) 19:56 (en). Penalties \u2014 None. Shots on goal by Kamloops 9 18 18 _ 45 Kelowna 8 9 12 _ 29 Goal \u2014 Kamloops: Ernst (L, ). Kelowna: Boyko (W, ). Power plays (goals-chances) \u2014 Kamloops: 2-5; Kelowna: 1-3. Referees \u2014 Mike Langin, Dexter Rasmussen. Linesmen \u2014 Dustin Minty, Cody Wanner. Attendance \u2014 4,328 at Kelowna.