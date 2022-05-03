HKO-WHL-Sums-Everett-Vancouver

Giants 6, Silvertips 3

First Period

1. Vancouver, Horning 2 (Ostapchuk, Lysell) 1:15 (pp).

2. Vancouver, Cotton 4 (Lysell, Ostapchuk) 3:15.

3. Vancouver, Leslie 2 (Lies, Bochek) 11:43.

Penalties — Everett bench (too many men, served by Zaplitny) 0:48; Lipinski Van (hooking) 3:50; Langkow Van (slashing) 9:03; Zaplitny Evt (unsportsmanlike cnd.) 9:03; Zaplitny Evt, Langkow Van (major, major-fighting) 9:03; Swetlikoff Evt (charging) 20:00.

Second Period

4. Everett, Hemmerling 1 (Hofer, Zellweger) 12:40.

5. Vancouver, Ostapchuk 3 (Cotton) 17:51.

Penalties — Cadieux Van (holding) 5:34.

Third Period

6. Everett, Hofer 6 (Seeley, Zellweger) 10:00 (pp).

7. Vancouver, Palmieri 1 (Ostapchuk, Lysell) 15:32.

8. Vancouver, Hall 7 (Ostapchuk, Lysell) 16:52.

9. Everett, Lambos 1 (Roest, Swetlikoff) 18:35.

Penalties — Cull Van (tripping) 8:37; Lambos Evt (tripping) 19:11.

Shots on goal by

Everett 13 4 8 _ 25 Vancouver 12 11 15 _ 38

Goal — Everett: Holt (L, ). Vancouver: Vikman (W, ).

Power plays (goals-chances) — Everett: 1-3; Vancouver: 1-3.

Referees — Brett Iverson, Mike Campbell. Linesmen — Ron Dietterle, Nick Albinati.

Attendance — 3,322 at Vancouver.