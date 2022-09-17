HKO-WHL-Sums-Everett-Seattle

Thunderbirds 6, Silvertips 5 (SO)

First Period

No Scoring.

Penalties — Oremba Sea (tripping) 4:35; Ludwig Sea (tripping) 12:37; Maze Evt (tripping) 15:28.

Second Period

1. Seattle, Dunn 2 (unassisted) 1:40.

2. Everett, Gibson 1 (Jamieson, Rymon) 4:40 (pp).

3. Everett, Gibson 2 (Heslop, Lamanna) 12:21 (pp).

4. Seattle, Dube 1 (Ludwig, Mynio) 14:37.

Penalties — Knak Sea (holding) 4:40; Knak Sea (cross checking) 11:57.

Third Period

5. Everett, Courtney 2 (Lamanna, Grouette) 1:34.

6. Seattle, Dunn 3 (Oremba, Popowich) 5:06.

7. Everett, Maze 3 (Petruk) 7:29.

8. Seattle, Oremba 2 (Dunn, Popowich) 9:09.

9. Seattle, Kovacs 1 (Crnkovic, Cootes) 9:47.

10. Everett, Jamieson 2 (Anderson, Wright) 12:07 (pp).

Penalties — Seattle bench (too many men, served by Dube) 12:07.

Overtime

No Scoring.

Penalties — None.

Shootout — Seattle wins 1-0

Seattle: Dunn miss, Crnkovic goal, Cootes miss.

Everett: Maze miss, Rymon miss, Wright miss.

Shots on goal by

Everett 7 12 9 2 _ 30 Seattle 17 9 11 4 _ 42

Goal — Everett: May (41 shots, 36 saves). Seattle: Geraghty (W, ).

Power plays (goals-chances) — Everett: 3-5; Seattle: 0-1.

Referees — Mike Campbell, Trevor Nolan. Linesmen — .

Attendance — 00 at Seattle.