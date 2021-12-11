Skip to main content
HKO-WHL-Sums-Edmonton-Winnipeg

Ice 5, Oil Kings 2

First Period

1. Edmonton, Williams 14 (Demek, Kowalyk) 9:56.

2. Winnipeg, Geekie 9 (Smallwood, Streule) 17:27.

Penalties — Kubicek Edm (delay of game) 11:59; Wynne Edm (cross checking) 13:56; Kuny Edm (high sticking) 19:34.

Second Period

3. Edmonton, Friedt-Mohr 1 (Dowhaniuk, Miller) 4:16.

4. Winnipeg, Zloty 3 (Savoie) 17:56.

Penalties — Luypen Edm, Prosofsky Wpg (roughing) 1:39; Pederson Wpg (hooking) 4:49; Boucher Edm, Benson Wpg (roughing) 9:14; Streule Wpg (boarding) 10:57; Boucher Wpg (delay of game) 14:21; Dowhaniuk Edm (hooking) 15:28.

Third Period

5. Winnipeg, Savoie 15 (Zloty, Prosofsky) 16:01.

6. Winnipeg, Milne 19 (Smallwood) 17:34.

7. Winnipeg, Savoie 16 (McClennon) 19:20.

Penalties — Kubicek Edm (slashing, misconduct) 19:30; Dowhaniuk Edm (interference) 2:14.

Shots on goal by

Edmonton 14 12 4 _ 30
Winnipeg 6 6 15 _ 27

Goal — Edmonton: Hay (L, ). Winnipeg: Alexander (W, ).

Power plays (goals-chances) — Edmonton: 0-3; Winnipeg: 0-6.

Referees — Adam Bloski, Tarrington Wyonzek. Linesmen — Matt Granger, Kelsey Mahoney.

Attendance — 1,621 at Winnipeg.