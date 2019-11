HKO-WHL-Sums-Calgary-Moose Jaw

Hitmen 4, Warriors 1

First Period

1. Calgary, Peterek 6 (Woo, Zamula) 10:34.

Penalties — Calgary bench (too many men, served by Funk) 4:08; Anderson Mj (cross checking) 7:03; Hardy Mj (high sticking) 13:26; Prokop Cgy (tripping) 13:55.

Second Period

2. Calgary, Wiesblatt 9 (Focht, Prokop) 1:37.

3. Moose Jaw, Jordan 1 (unassisted) 6:11.

4. Calgary, Kastelic 16 (Stotts, Krebs) 17:56.

Penalties — Peterek Cgy (hooking) 4:10; Woo Cgy (charging) 7:04; Anderson Mj (inter. on goaltender) 7:04; Allan Cgy, Tracey Mj (roughing) 10:48; Joseph Mj (hooking) 10:48; Joseph Mj (cross checking) 13:27; Campbell Cgy (unsportsmanlike cnd.) 13:27; Campbell Cgy, Joseph Mj (major, major-fighting) 13:27; Allan Cgy (roughing) 19:51.

Third Period

5. Calgary, Woo 3 (Zamula, Tschigerl) 8:46.

Penalties — Wiesblatt Cgy (hooking) 9:50; Stotts Cgy (delay of game) 11:56; Jordan Mj (delay of game) 17:49.

Shots on goal by

Calgary 14 11 6 _ 31 Moose Jaw 2 8 8 _ 18

Goal — Calgary: Peters (W, ). Moose Jaw: Evanoff (L, ).

Power plays (goals-chances) — Calgary: 0-4; Moose Jaw: 0-6.

Referees — Aydon Brown, Adam Byblow. Linesmen — Brayden Glynn, Aidan Penner.

Attendance — 3,008 at Moose Jaw.