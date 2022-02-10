HKO-WHL-Sums-Brandon-Winnipeg

Ice 6, Wheat Kings 2 First Period 1. Winnipeg, Benson 13 (Geekie) 5:55 (pp). 2. Winnipeg, McClennon 29 (Zloty) 7:25. 3. Winnipeg, McClennon 30 (Pederson, Brown) 14:37. Penalties \u2014 Ginnell Bdn (tripping) 4:00; Lambos Wpg (high sticking) 9:47. Second Period 4. Winnipeg, Smallwood 18 (Muir) 11:57. 5. Brandon, Nychuk 11 (Zimmer) 14:49. Penalties \u2014 Greig Bdn (cross checking) 2:52; Segafredo Wpg (holding) 6:16; Geekie Wpg (boarding) 16:53. Third Period 6. Winnipeg, McClennon 31 (Savoie, Orzeck) 2:54. 7. Brandon, Ritchie 18 (Hoffrogge, Nychuk) 9:08. 8. Winnipeg, Savoie 20 (Pederson, Brown) 11:13. Penalties \u2014 Hammett Bdn (roughing, misconduct) 16:32; Nychuk Bdn, Milne Wpg (roughing) 2:12; Harris Bdn, Savoie Wpg (roughing) 8:02; Zimmer Bdn (high sticking) 12:54; Greig Bdn (interference) 16:09. Shots on goal by Brandon 9 6 5 _ 20 Winnipeg 11 9 10 _ 30 Goal \u2014 Brandon: Kruger (L, ). Winnipeg: Hauser (W, ). Power plays (goals-chances) \u2014 Brandon: 0-3; Winnipeg: 1-5. Referees \u2014 Karlin Krieger, Taylor Burzminski. Linesmen \u2014 Andrew Stammers, Kelsey Mahoney. Attendance \u2014 1,000 at Winnipeg.