Wheat Kings 10, Americans 2

First Period

1. Brandon, McCallum 4 (Schmiemann, McCartney) 7:26.

2. Tri-City, Lambert 2 (Brown, Krivokrasov) 8:54.

3. Brandon, Reinhardt 5 (McCallum) 9:42.

4. Brandon, McCartney 5 (Burzan, Schneider) 19:02 (pp).

Penalties — McAndrews Tc (interference) 13:57; Olson Tc (hooking) 17:00; Brown Tc (holding) 18:57.

Second Period

5. Brandon, McCallum 5 (Burzan, Schmiemann) 2:18.

6. Brandon, Gutenberg 2 (McCartney, Salame) 4:21.

7. Brandon, Hooker 1 (Daley, Schmiemann) 5:40.

8. Brandon, Sekundiak 1 (Schneider, Gutenberg) 10:02 (sh).

9. Brandon, Burzan 5 (Daley, Nychuk) 17:04.

Penalties — Thorpe Bdn, Bouchard Tc (major, major-fighting) 4:09; Salame Bdn (cross checking) 8:37; Hagan Bdn (interference) 13:56.

Third Period

10. Tri-City, Lajoie 2 (Stewart, Bouchard) 9:39 (pp).

11. Brandon, Hooker 2 (Ritchie, Hagan) 17:31.

12. Brandon, Lambos 2 (Sekundiak, Thorpe) 18:33.

Penalties — Hagan Bdn (delay of game) 7:56; Olson Tc (slashing) 9:51; Burzan Bdn (tripping) 13:54; Lambos Bdn (delay of game) 15:16; Hooker Bdn (slashing) 18:59.

Shots on goal by

Brandon 21 12 8 _ 41
Tri-City 9 9 9 _ 27

Goal — Brandon: Kruger (W, ), Ungar (0:00 third, 9 shots, 8 saves). Tri-City: Warm (L, ), Dunsford (4:21 second, 17 shots, 12 saves).

Power plays (goals-chances) — Brandon: 1-4; Tri-City: 1-6.

Referees — Stephen Campbell, Nick Panter. Linesmen — Trevor Beaton, Rance Hughes.

Attendance — 2,499 at Tri-City.