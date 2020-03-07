Wheat Kings 3, Raiders 2 (OT)

First Period

1. Prince Albert, Watts 26 (Protas) 14:11.

2. Brandon, Chiasson 5 (Sekundiak) 16:28.

Penalties — Schmiemann Bdn (cross checking) 4:18; Aquilon Pa (holding) 8:10; McCartney Bdn (roughing) 10:17; Watts Pa (high sticking) 17:45.

Second Period

3. Brandon, Greig 25 (Reinhardt, Gutenberg) 4:13.

4. Prince Albert, Watts 27 (Protas, Moe) 13:32.

Penalties — Horon Pa (interference) 6:33; Pierce Bdn (interference) 19:49.

Third Period

No Scoring.

Penalties — Iorio Bdn, Kosior Pa (roughing) 6:58; Greig Bdn (charging) 6:58.

Overtime

No Scoring.

Penalties — None.

Shots on goal by

Brandon 15 10 9 1 _ 35
Prince Albert 7 13 7 0 _ 27

Goal — Brandon: Patera (W, ). Prince Albert: Paddock (35 shots, 32 saves).

Power plays (goals-chances) — Brandon: 0-3; Prince Albert: 0-4.

Referees — Adam Byblow, Allan Scott. Linesmen — Tanner McGregor, Devan Thiessen.

Attendance — 2,795 at Prince Albert.