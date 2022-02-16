HKO-WHL-Sums-Brandon-Medicine Hat

Wheat Kings 4, Tigers 1 First Period 1. Brandon, Ginnell 10 (Iorio, Ritchie) 3:27. 2. Medicine Hat, Patton 9 (Basha, Krebs) 10:35. Penalties \u2014 Danielson Bdn (tripping) 6:13; Ferster Mh (cross checking) 7:53; Ginnell Bdn (hooking) 12:51; Danielson Bdn, Baker Mh (roughing) 20:00. Second Period No Scoring. Penalties \u2014 Bocharov Mh (cross checking) 8:20; Danielson Bdn (interference) 9:40; Hyland Bdn, Barlage Mh (major, major-fighting) 10:13; Parsons Mh (holding) 10:13; MacNeil Mh (high sticking) 14:20. Third Period 3. Brandon, Nychuk 13 (Kallionkieli, Greig) 6:18 (pp). 4. Brandon, Danielson 14 (Mantei) 16:20. 5. Brandon, Nychuk 14 (Danielson, Johnson) 17:42 (en). Penalties \u2014 Krebs Mh (tripping) 1:14; Patton Mh (boarding) 6:12; MacNeil Mh (high sticking) 9:20; Baker Mh (double minor, roughing) 19:17; Harris Bdn (roughing) 19:17. Shots on goal by Brandon 10 19 12 _ 41 Medicine Hat 8 6 11 _ 25 Goal \u2014 Brandon: Kruger (W, ). Medicine Hat: Bjorklund (L, ). Power plays (goals-chances) \u2014 Brandon: 1-10; Medicine Hat: 0-3. Referees \u2014 Aydon Brown, Adam Bloski. Linesmen \u2014 Darren Holeha, Tyson Phillips. Attendance \u2014 1,782 at Medicine Hat.