WHL

All Times Local

Eastern Conference

Central Division

GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts Red Deer 40 28 8 1 3 155 101 60 Lethbridge 40 23 15 0 2 118 122 48 Calgary 38 22 12 3 1 137 107 48 Swift Current 38 20 17 0 1 132 140 41 Medicine Hat 41 15 20 5 1 146 151 36 Edmonton 41 6 34 1 0 83 200 13

East Division

GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts Winnipeg 35 29 5 1 0 160 95 59 Saskatoon 38 27 8 2 1 150 89 57 Moose Jaw 42 26 14 0 2 156 135 54 Regina 42 21 19 1 1 153 166 44 Brandon 41 17 20 4 0 127 145 38 Prince Albert 40 14 23 3 0 111 140 31

Western Conference

B.C. Division

GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts Kamloops 38 24 8 4 2 161 105 54 Prince George 39 17 18 4 0 150 149 38 Vancouver 40 16 18 4 2 115 142 38 Kelowna 38 13 22 3 0 119 143 29 Victoria 40 11 25 3 1 118 175 26

U.S. Division

GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts Seattle 39 30 7 1 1 165 97 62 Portland 39 28 8 2 1 155 115 59 Everett 39 19 19 1 0 138 149 39 Tri-City 36 17 16 2 1 142 149 37 Spokane 38 8 27 1 2 120 196 19

Note: Two points for a team winning in overtime or shootout; the team losing in overtime or shootout receives one which is registered in the OTL or SOL columns.

Wednesday's results

Portland 3 Saskatoon 1

Seattle 4 Winnipeg 3 (OT)

Red Deer 4 Moose Jaw 3 (SO)

Lethbridge 5 Swift Current 3

Kamloops 6 Vancouver 3

Everett 9 Spokane 3

Friday's results

Regina 7 Saskatoon 4

Seattle 3 Prince Albert 2

Moose Jaw 4 Portland 2

Medicine Hat 4 Brandon 3

Red Deer 4 Edmonton 1

Lethbridge 4 Prince George 3 (OT)

Calgary 6 Swift Current 3

Kamloops 6 Everett 3

Victoria 4 Kelowna 0

Spokane 4 Vancouver 2

Saturday's results

Swift Current 4 Prince George 3

Saskatoon 4 Seattle 2

Regina 4 Portland 3

Moose Jaw 4 Brandon 3

Red Deer at Lethbridge, 7 p.m.

Prince Albert at Edmonton, 7 p.m.

Kelowna at Victoria, 6:05 p.m.

Medicine Hat at Winnipeg, 8:05 p.m.

Tri-City at Everett, 6:05 p.m.

Spokane at Kamloops, 7 p.m.

Sunday's games

Lethbridge at Calgary, 4 p.m.

Tri-City at Vancouver, 4 p.m.

Tuesday's games

Saskatoon at Moose Jaw, 7 p.m.

Prince George at Medicine Hat, 7 p.m.

Wednesday's games

Medicine Hat at Swift Current, 7 p.m.

Moose Jaw at Saskatoon, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Prince Albert, 7 p.m.

Prince George at Calgary, 7 p.m.

Victoria at Tri-City, 7:05 p.m.

Lethbridge at Everett, 7:05 p.m.