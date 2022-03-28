WHL All Times Local Western Conference B.C. Division GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts x-Kamloops 61 44 15 2 0 255 151 90 x-Kelowna 60 35 19 1 5 215 194 76 Vancouver 60 23 33 4 0 169 214 50 Victoria 63 22 35 5 1 180 257 50 Prince George 60 22 35 2 1 162 208 47 U.S. Division GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts x-Everett 61 43 10 3 5 264 166 94 x-Portland 62 41 16 3 2 267 174 87 x-Seattle 62 39 17 4 2 239 163 84 Spokane 61 19 37 4 1 161 264 43 Tri-City 62 18 39 5 0 161 282 41 Eastern Conference East Division GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts xy-Winnipeg 61 47 9 3 2 275 140 99 x-Moose Jaw 61 35 21 3 2 231 191 75 x-Saskatoon 61 34 23 3 1 203 204 72 Brandon 59 30 24 3 2 193 216 65 Prince Albert 61 24 32 4 1 172 210 53 Regina 59 23 31 3 2 211 236 51 Central Division GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts x-Edmonton 62 46 13 2 1 272 166 95 x-Red Deer 62 41 17 2 2 236 165 86 Lethbridge 60 27 29 3 1 177 215 58 Swift Current 63 25 31 5 2 168 224 57 Calgary 61 22 31 6 2 163 203 52 Medicine Hat 60 11 45 3 1 142 273 26 Note: x - clinched playoff berth; y - clinched division; Two points for a team winning in overtime or shootout; the team losing in overtime or shootout receives one which is registered in the OTL or SOL columns. Friday's results Brandon 5 Prince Albert 3 Saskatoon 3 Regina 1 Red Deer 3 Medicine Hat 0 Edmonton 5 Lethbridge 2 Portland 7 Tri-City 1 Kamloops 6 Kelowna 0 Victoria 4 Prince George 2 Everett 7 Spokane 2 Seattle 5 Vancouver 2 Saturday's results Winnipeg 6 Prince Albert 2 Red Deer 6 Swift Current 2 Moose Jaw 7 Saskatoon 0 Calgary 2 Medicine Hat 0 Brandon 5 Regina 2 Tri-City 4 Spokane 0 Seattle 6 Vancouver 2 Everett 7 Portland 3 Prince George 3 Victoria 0 Kelowna 5 Kamloops 3 Sunday's results Swift Current 3 Calgary 0 Winnipeg 5 Prince Albert 2 Lethbridge 5 Edmonton 1 Prince George 5 Vancouver 4 Seattle 4 Tri-City 1 Tuesday's games Moose Jaw at Winnipeg, 7 p.m. Wednesday's games Everett at Portland, 7 p.m. Brandon at Prince Albert, 7 p.m. Swift Current at Lethbridge, 7 p.m. Saskatoon at Regina, 7 p.m. Medicine Hat at Calgary, 7 p.m. Prince George at Kamloops, 7 p.m. Friday's games Calgary at Swift Current, 7 p.m. Moose Jaw at Saskatoon, 7 p.m. Brandon at Prince Albert, 7 p.m. Winnipeg at Regina, 7 p.m. Medicine Hat at Lethbridge, 7 p.m. Spokane at Kamloops, 7 p.m. Prince George at Kelowna, 7:05 p.m. Portland at Everett, 7:05 p.m. Tri-City at Seattle, 7:05 p.m.