WHL

All Times Local

Western Conference

B.C. Division

GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts Kamloops 35 23 11 1 0 145 89 47 Kelowna 32 18 10 1 3 121 103 40 Prince George 37 17 18 1 1 108 122 36 Vancouver 35 16 17 2 0 105 119 34 Victoria 35 12 19 4 0 100 146 28

U.S. Division

GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts Everett 37 26 7 2 2 158 106 56 Seattle 34 21 9 4 0 125 92 46 Portland 36 20 11 3 2 130 112 45 Tri-City 34 11 19 4 0 101 158 26 Spokane 33 10 20 2 1 88 134 23

Eastern Conference

East Division

GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts Winnipeg 36 29 5 2 0 173 78 60 Saskatoon 36 20 14 1 1 120 122 42 Moose Jaw 38 18 16 3 1 133 138 40 Brandon 36 18 14 2 2 116 131 40 Prince Albert 37 15 20 1 1 110 134 32 Regina 33 15 17 0 1 119 125 31

Central Division

GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts Edmonton 39 27 9 2 1 159 110 57 Red Deer 38 24 11 2 1 136 106 51 Calgary 35 16 13 4 2 111 111 38 Swift Current 36 13 18 4 1 98 132 31 Lethbridge 32 14 15 2 1 97 118 31 Medicine Hat 36 7 25 3 1 93 160 18

Note: Two points for a team winning in overtime or shootout; the team losing in overtime or shootout receives one which is registered in the OTL or SOL columns.

Friday's results

Regina at Brandon, 7 p.m.

Calgary 5 Swift Current 2

Saskatoon 9 Medicine Hat 2

Winnipeg 5 Prince Albert 2

Red Deer 5 Lethbridge 2

Kamloops 5 Prince George 1

Vancouver 4 Victoria 2

Portland 5 Tri-City 3

Seattle 7 Spokane 0

Kelowna at Everett, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday's results

Lethbridge at Swift Current, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Saskatoon, 7 p.m.

Medicine Hat at Prince Albert, 7 p.m.

Regina at Brandon, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Portland, 6 p.m.

Moose Jaw at Red Deer, 7 p.m.

Spokane at Tri-City, 6:05 p.m.

Prince George at Kamloops, 7 p.m.

Kelowna at Vancouver, 7 p.m.

Everett at Victoria, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday's games

Tri-City at Seattle, 5:05 p.m.

Moose Jaw at Calgary, 4 p.m.

Spokane at Portland, 5 p.m.

Tuesday's games

Red Deer at Swift Current, 7 p.m.

Prince Albert at Regina, 7 p.m.

Saskatoon at Medicine Hat, 7 p.m.

Moose Jaw at Edmonton, 7 p.m.

Kelowna at Victoria, 7:05 p.m.

Spokane at Seattle, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday's games

Saskatoon at Lethbridge, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Kamloops, 7 p.m.

Kelowna at Victoria, 7:05 p.m.