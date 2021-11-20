WHL

All Times Local

Western Conference

B.C. Division

GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts Kamloops 15 13 2 0 0 77 30 26 Kelowna 12 8 3 0 1 51 51 17 Vancouver 14 7 6 1 0 44 43 15 Prince George 16 6 10 0 0 43 52 12 Victoria 14 1 11 2 0 27 66 4

U.S. Division

GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts Everett 14 13 0 0 1 55 24 27 Seattle 15 11 3 1 0 57 42 23 Portland 16 5 9 1 1 52 64 12 Tri-City 13 4 7 2 0 35 57 10 Spokane 13 3 8 2 0 37 49 8

Eastern Conference

East Division

GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts Winnipeg 19 18 1 0 0 103 34 36 Saskatoon 18 11 6 1 0 59 59 23 Moose Jaw 17 7 9 0 1 54 63 15 Brandon 17 7 10 0 0 48 77 14 Prince Albert 17 6 10 0 1 45 66 13 Regina 16 6 10 0 0 51 58 12

Central Division

GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts Edmonton 19 13 3 2 1 74 46 29 Red Deer 20 13 6 1 0 71 48 27 Lethbridge 17 7 10 0 0 49 64 14 Calgary 15 7 8 0 0 39 52 14 Swift Current 17 5 9 2 1 46 58 13 Medicine Hat 16 4 8 3 1 43 57 12

Note: Two points for a team winning in overtime or shootout; the team losing in overtime or shootout receives one which is registered in the OTL or SOL columns.

Friday's results

Winnipeg 4 Swift Current 3

Brandon 4 Moose Jaw 2

Red Deer 2 Calgary 0

Lethbridge 7 Medicine Hat 3

Edmonton 6 Prince Albert 3

Kelowna at Portland, 7 p.m.

Tri-City 4 Prince George 3

Victoria at Kamloops, 7 p.m.

Seattle 5 Spokane 3

Everett 4 Vancouver 1

Saturday's results

Regina at Moose Jaw, 7 p.m.

Saskatoon at Swift Current, 7 p.m.

Prince Albert at Red Deer, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Medicine Hat, 7 p.m.

Kelowna at Portland, 6 p.m.

Kamloops at Seattle, 6:05 p.m.

Spokane at Everett, 6:05 p.m.

Victoria at Vancouver, 7 p.m.

Tri-City at Prince George, 7 p.m.

Sunday's games

Calgary at Edmonton, 4 p.m.

Seattle at Everett, 4:05 p.m.

Tuesday's games

Swift Current at Brandon, 7 p.m.

Regina at Medicine Hat, 7 p.m.

Wednesday's games

Swift Current at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Moose Jaw at Prince Albert, 7 p.m.

Regina at Lethbridge, 7 p.m.

Red Deer at Edmonton, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Portland, 7 p.m.

Kamloops at Seattle, 7:05 p.m.

Kelowna at Spokane, 7:05 p.m.

Tri-City at Everett, 7:05 p.m.