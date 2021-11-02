WHL

All Times Local

Western Conference

B.C. Division

GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts Kamloops 9 8 1 0 0 49 22 16 Prince George 9 5 4 0 0 32 28 10 Vancouver 6 4 2 0 0 24 18 8 Kelowna 6 3 3 0 0 20 25 6 Victoria 12 1 10 1 0 25 57 3

U.S. Division

GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts Seattle 10 7 2 1 0 37 26 15 Everett 8 7 0 0 1 29 14 15 Portland 10 4 5 0 1 26 32 9 Spokane 10 3 6 1 0 29 34 7 Tri-City 8 2 5 1 0 19 34 5

Eastern Conference

East Division

GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts Winnipeg 13 12 1 0 0 72 23 24 Saskatoon 11 8 2 1 0 45 30 17 Brandon 12 5 7 0 0 34 60 10 Regina 11 4 7 0 0 33 38 8 Moose Jaw 10 4 6 0 0 33 39 8 Prince Albert 11 3 7 0 1 24 46 7

Central Division

GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts Red Deer 13 8 4 1 0 44 28 17 Edmonton 11 7 2 1 1 43 23 16 Medicine Hat 11 4 5 1 1 31 35 10 Lethbridge 9 5 4 0 0 28 36 10 Calgary 9 4 5 0 0 22 32 8 Swift Current 11 2 7 2 0 22 41 6

Note: Two points for a team winning in overtime or shootout; the team losing in overtime or shootout receives one which is registered in the OTL or SOL columns.

Saturday's results

Prince Albert 3 Brandon 1

Regina 7 Swift Current 3

Red Deer 4 Edmonton 3 (OT)

Winnipeg 7 Lethbridge 0

Saskatoon 4 Medicine Hat 2

Seattle 3 Tri-City 2 (OT)

Kamloops 4 Prince George 1

Everett 4 Spokane 1

Kelowna 5 Victoria 4 (OT)

Sunday's results

Red Deer 3 Calgary 2

Tuesday's results

Lethbridge at Edmonton, 7 p.m.

Wednesday's games

Vancouver at Kelowna, 7:05 p.m.

Moose Jaw at Regina, 7 p.m.

Swift Current at Saskatoon, 7 p.m.

Portland at Kamloops, 7 p.m.

Thursday's games

Red Deer at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Friday's games

Red Deer at Brandon, 7 p.m.

Saskatoon at Prince Albert, 7 p.m.

Medicine Hat at Swift Current, 7 p.m.

Moose Jaw at Lethbridge, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Calgary, 7 p.m.

Everett at Spokane, 7:05 p.m.

Kamloops at Victoria, 7:05 p.m.

Seattle at Tri-City, 7:05 p.m.

Portland at Kelowna, 7:05 p.m.

Prince George at Vancouver, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday's games

Lethbridge at Swift Current, 7 p.m.

Prince Albert at Saskatoon, 7 p.m.

Brandon at Regina, 7 p.m.

Calgary at Edmonton, 7 p.m.

Moose Jaw at Medicine Hat, 7 p.m.

Tri-City at Seattle, 6:05 p.m.

Portland at Vancouver, 7 p.m.

Prince George at Kelowna, 7:05 p.m.

Everett at Spokane, 7:05 p.m.

Kamloops at Victoria, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday's games

Red Deer at Winnipeg, 2 p.m.