WHL

All Times Local

Western Conference

B.C. Division

GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts Kamloops 5 4 0 0 1 25 20 9 Vancouver 2 1 0 1 0 8 7 3 Prince George 4 2 2 0 0 19 19 4 Kelowna 4 2 2 0 0 16 12 4 Victoria 3 0 3 0 0 9 19 0

U.S. Division

GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts Portland 4 4 0 0 0 17 3 8 Spokane 6 4 2 0 0 16 13 8 Seattle 4 2 1 0 1 14 16 5 Everett 5 2 3 0 0 9 16 4 Tri-City 7 1 5 1 0 12 20 3

Eastern Conference

East Division

GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts Moose Jaw 5 4 1 0 0 20 10 8 Winnipeg 4 3 1 0 0 19 17 6 Saskatoon 4 3 1 0 0 13 12 6 Regina 6 3 2 0 1 28 26 7 Swift Current 4 1 2 1 0 13 16 3 Prince Albert 4 1 3 0 0 12 18 2 Brandon 3 0 3 0 0 8 12 0

Central Division

GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts Red Deer 5 3 2 0 0 20 11 6 Edmonton 5 2 1 2 0 17 14 6 Lethbridge 4 2 2 0 0 11 15 4 Medicine Hat 4 2 2 0 0 11 16 4 Calgary 4 2 2 0 0 5 10 4

Note: Two points for a team winning in overtime or shootout; the team losing in overtime or shootout receives one which is registered in the OTL or SOL columns.