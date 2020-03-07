HKO-WHL-Standings
WHL
All Times Local
Western Conference
B.C. Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OTL
|SOL
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|x-Kamloops
|59
|38
|17
|3
|1
|251
|158
|80
|x-Vancouver
|60
|32
|23
|3
|2
|182
|157
|69
|x-Victoria
|61
|31
|23
|5
|2
|168
|179
|69
|Kelowna
|60
|27
|27
|3
|3
|168
|201
|60
|Prince George
|60
|18
|34
|4
|4
|135
|198
|44
U.S. Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OTL
|SOL
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|x-Portland
|61
|43
|11
|3
|4
|261
|159
|93
|x-Everett
|60
|44
|12
|3
|1
|217
|135
|92
|x-Spokane
|61
|38
|18
|4
|1
|245
|175
|81
|Seattle
|60
|23
|30
|4
|3
|168
|229
|53
|Tri-City
|60
|17
|37
|4
|2
|155
|282
|40
Eastern Conference
East Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OTL
|SOL
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|x-Prince Albert
|61
|35
|17
|5
|4
|206
|154
|79
|x-Brandon
|61
|34
|21
|4
|2
|224
|169
|74
|x-Winnipeg
|59
|34
|24
|1
|0
|214
|204
|69
|Saskatoon
|60
|31
|24
|2
|3
|199
|192
|67
|Regina
|60
|21
|33
|4
|2
|176
|246
|48
|Moose Jaw
|59
|14
|41
|4
|0
|145
|277
|32
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OTL
|SOL
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|x-Edmonton
|62
|41
|11
|6
|4
|235
|163
|92
|x-Lethbridge
|61
|37
|17
|2
|5
|242
|182
|81
|x-Medicine Hat
|60
|38
|19
|2
|1
|253
|177
|79
|x-Calgary
|62
|35
|22
|4
|1
|215
|191
|75
|Red Deer
|59
|22
|32
|2
|3
|167
|237
|49
|Swift Current
|60
|10
|46
|1
|3
|124
|285
|24
Note: x - clinched playoff berth; Two points for a team winning in overtime or shootout; the team losing in overtime or shootout receives one which is registered in the OTL or SOL columns.
Tuesday's results
Regina 7 Moose Jaw 4
Prince Albert 8 Calgary 3
Medicine Hat 5 Swift Current 2
Wednesday's results
Calgary 4 Saskatoon 3
Spokane 6 Edmonton 2
Prince George 2 Lethbridge 0
Portland 11 Tri-City 2
Kamloops 4 Vancouver 2
Friday's results
Brandon at Prince Albert, 7 p.m.
Winnipeg at Moose Jaw, 7 p.m.
Regina at Saskatoon, 7 p.m.
Swift Current at Edmonton, 7 p.m.
Spokane at Red Deer, 7 p.m.
Calgary at Medicine Hat, 7:30 p.m.
Vancouver at Prince George, 7 p.m.
Lethbridge at Kamloops, 7 p.m.
Seattle at Kelowna, 7:05 p.m.
Tri-City at Everett, 7:35 p.m.
Saturday's games
Saskatoon at Regina, 7 p.m.
Moose Jaw at Winnipeg, 7:30 p.m.
Prince Albert at Brandon, 7:30 p.m.
Swift Current at Red Deer, 7 p.m.
Victoria at Portland, 6 p.m.
Spokane at Calgary, 7 p.m.
Edmonton at Medicine Hat, 7:30 p.m.
Vancouver at Prince George, 7 p.m.
Kamloops at Tri-City, 7:05 p.m.
Lethbridge at Kelowna, 7:05 p.m.
Seattle at Everett, 7:05 p.m.
Sunday's games
Kamloops at Tri-City, 4:05 p.m.
Victoria at Portland, 5 p.m.
Everett at Seattle, 5:05 p.m.
Prince Albert at Winnipeg, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday's games
Saskatoon at Moose Jaw, 7 p.m.
Red Deer at Medicine Hat, 7 p.m.
Kamloops at Spokane, 7:05 p.m.
Wednesday's games
Red Deer at Swift Current, 7 p.m.
Winnipeg at Regina, 7 p.m.
Victoria at Kelowna, 7:05 p.m.