HKO-WHL-Standings

WHL

All Times Local

Western Conference

B.C. Division

GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts Kamloops 48 32 12 3 1 203 116 68 Victoria 48 25 18 4 1 125 134 55 Kelowna 48 23 22 1 2 128 150 49 Vancouver 46 21 20 3 2 118 122 47 Prince George 46 14 25 3 4 100 148 35

U.S. Division

GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts Portland 47 35 7 2 3 195 114 75 Everett 47 32 11 3 1 160 115 68 Spokane 48 26 17 4 1 179 145 57 Seattle 46 19 22 3 2 133 175 43 Tri-City 46 14 27 4 1 117 201 33

Eastern Conference

East Division

GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts Prince Albert 49 26 14 5 4 162 130 61 Winnipeg 48 29 18 1 0 177 164 59 Brandon 49 26 19 2 2 179 139 56 Saskatoon 48 25 19 2 2 151 154 54 Regina 46 15 26 3 2 137 189 35 Moose Jaw 45 12 31 2 0 109 199 26

Central Division

GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts Edmonton 50 33 8 6 3 186 132 75 Medicine Hat 48 32 14 1 1 210 146 66 Lethbridge 48 29 12 2 5 190 134 65 Calgary 47 26 16 4 1 157 141 57 Red Deer 47 17 25 2 3 136 196 39 Swift Current 47 10 33 1 3 101 209 24

Note: Two points for a team winning in overtime or shootout; the team losing in overtime or shootout receives one which is registered in the OTL or SOL columns.

Tuesday's results

Saskatoon 4 Victoria 3 (OT)

Medicine Hat 7 Swift Current 0

Edmonton 6 Brandon 2

Seattle 4 Tri-City 2

Wednesday's results

Prince Albert 3 Victoria 0

Calgary 3 Winnipeg 2

Red Deer 5 Brandon 4

Kamloops 4 Spokane 2

Friday's results

Prince Albert 4 Lethbridge 1

Saskatoon 3 Moose Jaw 0

Medicine Hat 4 Swift Current 1

Regina 5 Victoria 4 (SO)

Red Deer 6 Winnipeg 5

Brandon 4 Calgary 0

Prince George 5 Tri-City 1

Spokane 7 Kelowna 3

Vancouver 5 Kamloops 4 (OT)

Everett 4 Portland 3

Saturday's results

Red Deer at Calgary, 1:30 p.m.

Prince Albert at Swift Current, 7 p.m.

Lethbridge at Saskatoon, 7 p.m.

Victoria at Moose Jaw, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Edmonton, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Portland, 6 p.m.

Brandon at Medicine Hat, 7:30 p.m.

Tri-City at Prince George, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Kamloops, 7 p.m.

Kelowna at Spokane, 7:05 p.m.

Tuesday's games

Tri-City at Vancouver, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Prince George, 7 p.m.

Spokane at Portland, 7 p.m.

Wednesday's games

Regina at Saskatoon, 7 p.m.

Moose Jaw at Winnipeg, 7:30 p.m.

Lethbridge at Red Deer, 7 p.m.

Prince Albert at Medicine Hat, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Prince George, 7 p.m.