HKO-WHL-Standings
WHL
All Times Local
Western Conference
B.C. Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OTL
|SOL
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Kamloops
|24
|15
|9
|0
|0
|96
|58
|30
|Kelowna
|23
|13
|8
|1
|1
|72
|69
|28
|Vancouver
|24
|12
|10
|1
|1
|66
|65
|26
|Victoria
|20
|11
|8
|1
|0
|51
|56
|23
|Prince George
|24
|6
|16
|0
|2
|50
|82
|14
U.S. Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OTL
|SOL
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Everett
|22
|16
|5
|1
|0
|69
|52
|33
|Portland
|23
|15
|5
|1
|2
|88
|56
|33
|Spokane
|22
|12
|8
|2
|0
|82
|56
|26
|Tri-City
|22
|11
|8
|2
|1
|61
|75
|25
|Seattle
|22
|7
|12
|2
|1
|53
|89
|17
Eastern Conference
East Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OTL
|SOL
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Prince Albert
|25
|16
|5
|3
|1
|95
|62
|36
|Winnipeg
|24
|13
|10
|1
|0
|82
|94
|27
|Saskatoon
|26
|12
|12
|1
|1
|72
|83
|26
|Brandon
|26
|11
|14
|1
|0
|85
|81
|23
|Moose Jaw
|21
|9
|11
|1
|0
|58
|77
|19
|Regina
|21
|5
|14
|2
|0
|59
|85
|12
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OTL
|SOL
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Lethbridge
|26
|16
|7
|0
|3
|105
|67
|35
|Edmonton
|25
|14
|5
|4
|2
|88
|76
|34
|Medicine Hat
|24
|16
|7
|1
|0
|95
|68
|33
|Calgary
|22
|13
|6
|2
|1
|81
|66
|29
|Red Deer
|23
|7
|13
|0
|3
|58
|101
|17
|Swift Current
|21
|5
|13
|1
|2
|42
|90
|13
Note: Two points for a team winning in overtime or shootout; the team losing in overtime or shootout receives one which is registered in the OTL or SOL columns.
Saturday's results
Calgary 4 Moose Jaw 1
Regina 5 Brandon 4
Lethbridge 11 Red Deer 2
Portland 4 Everett 3
Seattle 3 Saskatoon 2
Medicine Hat 4 Prince Albert 2
Vancouver 5 Edmonton 4 (OT)
Prince George 5 Kamloops 3
Kelowna 2 Tri-City 1
Spokane 5 Winnipeg 3
Sunday's results
Everett 4 Tri-City 3 (OT)
Portland 8 Saskatoon 0
Tuesday's results
Red Deer at Swift Current, 7 p.m.
Edmonton at Kelowna, 7:05 p.m.
Wednesday's games
Regina at Lethbridge, 7 p.m.
Edmonton at Kamloops, 7 p.m.
Victoria at Seattle, 7:05 p.m.
Saskatoon at Tri-City, 7:05 p.m.
Spokane at Everett, 7:05 p.m.
Friday's games
Swift Current at Prince Albert, 7 p.m.
Medicine Hat at Moose Jaw, 7 p.m.
Winnipeg at Brandon, 7:30 p.m.
Saskatoon at Lethbridge, 7 p.m.
Regina at Calgary, 7 p.m.
Portland at Kamloops, 7 p.m.
Victoria at Tri-City, 7:05 p.m.
Vancouver at Spokane, 7:05 p.m.
Saturday's games
Calgary at Edmonton, 2 p.m.
Prince Albert at Swift Current, 7 p.m.
Brandon at Winnipeg, 7:30 p.m.
Regina at Red Deer, 7 p.m.
Saskatoon at Medicine Hat, 7:30 p.m.
Portland at Kamloops, 7 p.m.
Vancouver at Tri-City, 7:05 p.m.
Victoria at Spokane, 7:05 p.m.
Prince George at Kelowna, 7:05 p.m.
Seattle at Everett, 7:05 p.m.
Sunday's games
Regina at Edmonton, 4 p.m.
Red Deer at Calgary, 4 p.m.