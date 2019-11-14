HKO-WHL-Standings
WHL
Western Conference
B.C. Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OTL
|SOL
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Kamloops
|19
|13
|6
|0
|0
|76
|44
|26
|Vancouver
|20
|10
|8
|1
|1
|56
|52
|22
|Kelowna
|19
|9
|8
|1
|1
|59
|62
|20
|Victoria
|17
|9
|7
|1
|0
|42
|47
|19
|Prince George
|19
|4
|13
|0
|2
|39
|68
|10
U.S. Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OTL
|SOL
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Everett
|17
|13
|4
|0
|0
|50
|39
|26
|Portland
|17
|11
|5
|0
|1
|62
|42
|23
|Tri-City
|18
|11
|6
|0
|1
|52
|62
|23
|Spokane
|17
|8
|7
|2
|0
|64
|44
|18
|Seattle
|17
|5
|9
|2
|1
|40
|65
|13
Eastern Conference
East Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OTL
|SOL
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Prince Albert
|20
|13
|4
|3
|0
|73
|46
|29
|Saskatoon
|20
|11
|7
|1
|1
|63
|57
|24
|Winnipeg
|19
|10
|8
|1
|0
|65
|77
|21
|Moose Jaw
|17
|9
|7
|1
|0
|53
|59
|19
|Brandon
|21
|9
|12
|0
|0
|66
|64
|18
|Regina
|16
|2
|12
|2
|0
|41
|72
|6
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OTL
|SOL
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Edmonton
|20
|13
|3
|3
|1
|73
|54
|30
|Lethbridge
|21
|13
|5
|0
|3
|77
|55
|29
|Medicine Hat
|19
|12
|6
|1
|0
|79
|57
|25
|Calgary
|17
|9
|6
|1
|1
|61
|54
|20
|Red Deer
|18
|5
|11
|0
|2
|48
|76
|12
|Swift Current
|17
|3
|11
|1
|2
|31
|74
|9
Note: Two points for a team winning in overtime or shootout; the team losing in overtime or shootout receives one which is registered in the OTL or SOL columns.
Monday's results
Brandon 7 Winnipeg 2
Tri-City 3 Edmonton 0
Kamloops 5 Kelowna 2
Friday's games
Medicine Hat at Red Deer, 7 p.m.
Spokane at Portland, 7 p.m.
Prince George at Kamloops, 7 p.m.
Lethbridge at Victoria, 7:05 p.m.
Saturday's games
Moose Jaw at Swift Current, 7 p.m.
Calgary at Saskatoon, 7 p.m.
Prince Albert at Regina, 7 p.m.
Brandon at Red Deer, 7 p.m.
Portland at Seattle, 6:05 p.m.
Edmonton at Medicine Hat, 7:30 p.m.
Prince George at Vancouver, 7 p.m.
Kamloops at Kelowna, 7:05 p.m.
Winnipeg at Everett, 7:05 p.m.
Spokane at Tri-City, 7:05 p.m.
Sunday's games
Moose Jaw at Saskatoon, 2:30 p.m.
Brandon at Edmonton, 4 p.m.
Lethbridge at Vancouver, 4 p.m.
Calgary at Prince Albert, 6 p.m.
Spokane at Everett, 4:05 p.m.
Winnipeg at Portland, 5 p.m.