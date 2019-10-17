HKO-WHL-Standings
WHL
All Times Local
Western Conference
B.C. Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OTL
|SOL
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Kelowna
|10
|6
|3
|1
|0
|33
|27
|13
|Kamloops
|10
|6
|4
|0
|0
|38
|23
|12
|Vancouver
|11
|6
|5
|0
|0
|32
|26
|12
|Victoria
|7
|2
|4
|1
|0
|14
|27
|5
|Prince George
|8
|2
|5
|0
|1
|17
|22
|5
U.S. Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OTL
|SOL
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Everett
|9
|6
|3
|0
|0
|24
|21
|12
|Portland
|9
|5
|3
|0
|1
|34
|23
|11
|Tri-City
|8
|5
|3
|0
|0
|21
|27
|10
|Spokane
|8
|4
|3
|1
|0
|29
|20
|9
|Seattle
|7
|2
|4
|1
|0
|15
|29
|5
Eastern Conference
East Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OTL
|SOL
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Prince Albert
|9
|7
|0
|2
|0
|34
|17
|16
|Saskatoon
|12
|7
|4
|0
|1
|35
|29
|15
|Moose Jaw
|9
|5
|4
|0
|0
|27
|29
|10
|Winnipeg
|9
|4
|4
|1
|0
|27
|38
|9
|Brandon
|9
|3
|6
|0
|0
|20
|24
|6
|Regina
|10
|1
|9
|0
|0
|21
|46
|2
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OTL
|SOL
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Medicine Hat
|11
|8
|2
|1
|0
|47
|21
|17
|Edmonton
|11
|7
|1
|3
|0
|41
|29
|17
|Lethbridge
|10
|5
|4
|0
|1
|33
|27
|11
|Calgary
|7
|4
|2
|1
|0
|25
|24
|9
|Red Deer
|9
|4
|5
|0
|0
|21
|34
|8
|Swift Current
|9
|2
|5
|1
|1
|18
|43
|6
Note: Two points for a team winning in overtime or shootout; the team losing in overtime or shootout receives one which is registered in the OTL or SOL columns.
Monday's results
Saskatoon 9 Calgary 3
Tuesday's results
Lethbridge 6 Moose Jaw 0
Medicine Hat 3 Saskatoon 1
Kamloops 4 Swift Current 0
Wednesday's results
Everett 3 Brandon 2
Kelowna 3 Swift Current 2 (OT)
Friday's games
Edmonton at Red Deer, 7 p.m.
Regina at Lethbridge, 7 p.m.
Moose Jaw at Calgary, 7 p.m.
Spokane at Prince George, 7 p.m.
Vancouver at Kamloops, 7 p.m.
Swift Current at Victoria, 7:05 p.m.
Brandon at Seattle, 7:35 p.m.
Tri-City at Everett, 7:35 p.m.
Saturday's games
Saskatoon at Winnipeg, 7:30 p.m.
Regina at Red Deer, 7 p.m.
Brandon at Portland, 6 p.m.
Moose Jaw at Lethbridge, 7 p.m.
Swift Current at Vancouver, 7 p.m.
Spokane at Prince George, 7 p.m.
Kelowna at Kamloops, 7 p.m.
Prince Albert at Everett, 7:05 p.m.
Seattle at Tri-City, 7:05 p.m.
Sunday's games
Medicine Hat at Calgary, 2 p.m.
Victoria at Vancouver, 4 p.m.
Saskatoon at Winnipeg, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday's games
Lethbridge at Red Deer, 7 p.m.
Swift Current at Prince George, 7 p.m.
Prince Albert at Seattle, 7:05 p.m.
Brandon at Tri-City, 7:05 p.m.