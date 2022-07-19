Gun violence leads community groups to take bolder action THALIA BEATY, Associated Press July 19, 2022 Updated: July 19, 2022 7:11 a.m.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of5 Dominique Davis, founder of Community Passageways, an organization that seeks to prevent community violence, poses for a photo, Tuesday, July 12, 2022 on Pacific Highway South, in Kent, Wash., south of Seattle, a roadway that Davis says has had multiple problems with shootings and other crimes for many years. The work of Davis' group falls under the umbrella of strategies known as community violence intervention, an approach backed by the Biden administration and donations from several major philanthropic foundations, which tries to stop local conflicts from escalating. Ted S. Warren/AP Show More Show Less
2 of5 Marty Jackson, director of the SE Network, a community group whose work includes increasing the safety of community gathering places, poses for a photo, Tuesday, July 12, 2022, in the parking lot of a Safeway store in Seattle's Rainier Beach neighborhood, where her group holds weekly gatherings to provide food, referrals to services and "healing spaces" for people affected by violence. The work of Jackson's group falls under the umbrella of strategies known as community violence intervention, an approach backed by the Biden administration and donations from several major philanthropic foundations, which tries to stop local conflicts from escalating. Ted S. Warren/AP Show More Show Less 3 of5
4 of5 A memorial for Christopher Roberts Jr., who was killed in a 2020 shooting in the parking lot of a Safeway store in Seattle's Rainier Beach neighborhood, is shown Tuesday, July 12, 2022 near where the shooting took place. The space is now where a community group holds weekly gatherings to provide food, referrals to services and "healing spaces" for people affected by violence, work that falls under the umbrella of strategies known as community violence intervention, an approach backed by the Biden administration and donations from several major philanthropic foundations, which tries to stop local conflicts from escalating. Ted S. Warren/AP Show More Show Less
5 of5
SEATTLE (AP) — Dominique Davis was inside a Seattle-area church one day in March 2021 when a man with a handgun opened fire during a meeting of Community Passageways, a group he founded that works to curb gun violence.
The gunman shot 19-year-old Omari Wallace several times before fleeing. Wallace, who was attending an orientation for a program to steer young people away from violence and keep them out of prison, died from his wounds.