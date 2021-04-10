Charles: Royal family 'deeply grateful' for world's support DANICA KIRKA, Associated Press April 10, 2021 Updated: April 10, 2021 9:19 p.m.
Members of the Honourable Artillery Company fire a 41-round gun salute from the wharf at the Tower of London, to mark the death of Prince Philip, in London, Saturday, April 10, 2021.
Members of the 104th Regiment Royal Artillery fire a 41-round gun salute in the grounds of Cardiff Castle, to mark the death of Prince Philip, in Cardiff, Saturday, April 10, 2021.
LONDON (AP) — Britain's Prince Charles offered a heartfelt tribute to his “dear Papa" on Saturday as Buckingham Palace offered the broad outlines of a royal funeral that will be attended by the family and broadcast to the world.
As Queen Elizabeth II and other relatives mourned, Charles offered a personal video message saying the royal family was “deeply grateful’’ for the outpouring of support they’ve received following the death Friday of his 99-year-old father, Prince Philip. The heir to the throne said he was touched by the number of people around the world who have shared his family’s loss and sorrow.