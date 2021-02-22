Gun, credentials stolen from FBI agent's car in Bay Area

LAFAYETTE, Calif. (AP) — A gun, law enforcement badge and credentials were stolen from an FBI agent’s car over the weekend in Northern California, the agency said.

The items were stolen Saturday in the city of Lafayette, according to a brief statement by the FBI’s field office in San Francisco. The agency said it is working with the Lafayette Police Department to recover the .40 caliber Glock 22 pistol, law enforcement badge and credentials “in the interest of public safety,” the San Francisco Chronicle reported.