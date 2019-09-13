Gun control advocates fail in bid to block Oklahoma gun law

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Gun control advocates have failed to get enough public support for a proposed ballot measure that would have asked Oklahoma voters whether to suspend a new law that will make it easier for people to obtain and carry guns.

Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt signed a law in February that will allow most people to carry a gun without going through a background check or training. It's slated to take effect Nov. 1.

The Oklahoman reports that the group Moms Demand Action and Democratic state Rep. Jason Lowe collected 37,057 signatures, which was short of the nearly 60,000 they needed. They had roughly two weeks to collect signatures before the Aug. 29 deadline.

The Oklahoma Attorney General's office on Thursday reported the final signature count to the state Supreme Court.

Currently, those wishing to carry a gun in public must apply for a license that requires going through a background check and training course.

