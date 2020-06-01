Gulf Beach Little Library recently renovated

Julian and Tristan working on the Little Library in the workshop.

The Friends of the Milford Library’s Gulf Beach Little Library recently has been renovated by its original builders, Pat Simon and his three grandsons.

“We had a great time bonding in my workshop using new and recycled products to make it strong enough to withstand the weather on the beach,” said Simon. “Setting the Little Library in place gave us that ‘feel good feeling’ that we did something positive for the people of Milford.”

The Friends of the Milford Library have four Little Libraries: The Firehouse Art Gallery Little Library located at 81 Naugatuck Ave., Walnut Beach; Gulf Beach Little Library, on Gulf Street; and Milford YMCA Little Library, 631 Orange Ave., located off the parking lot, near the ball fields; all three are open and stocked. The Milford Train Station Little Library currently is closed until further notice.

Little Libraries follow the simple concept of ‘take a book, leave a book.’ Each of the Little Libraries has volunteer stewards who are responsible for overseeing and checking on the stock of books. When leaving a book, keep in mind that space is limited and no books are to be left outside the Little Library box.

The Friends of the Milford Public Library is a non-profit, 501(c)3 volunteer organization. All proceeds raised by the Friends are used to fund children and adult programs, museum passes, and expenses not covered by the Milford city budget. For questions or further information about the organization, email milfordlib.friends@gmail.com.