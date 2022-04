Milford Public Library has announced its programming for May.

Milford Library’s Take and Make for adults is a simple crystal making kit. Kits can be found at the adult circulation desk. With just a few simple ingredients, you can make lovely crystals. You will need food coloring and a Mason jar. The kit will contain everything else. Kits will be available while supplies last. Instructions can be found on Milford Library’s YouTube channel.

Genealogy Class set

A genealogy class will be held May 2 at 11 a.m. Milford Library welcomes genealogist Greg Thompson to discuss genealogical research and getting started on your family tree. All are welcome.

Basic Image Editing with GIMP, the Free Image Editor (in-person)

Milford Public Library is hosting a tutorial for the free image editing program, GIMP on May 12 at 7 p.m. The program will focus on how to read a histogram and apply that to make your images look better by using the tools and menu options available. Covered will be downloading and configuration, as well as cropping, color correction, contrast, sharpening, and the saving and exporting options available. For questions, email fdanowski@milfordct.gov.

Artscapades returns Thursday May 19 via Zoom

ArtScapades will present Fauvism and Beyond: from color to form via Zoom on May 19 at 7 p.m. Register at www.milfordlibrary.org. ArtScapades will look at the beginnings of Modern Art starting with two artists, Henri Matisse and André Derain, who explored a new freedom and spontaneity in painting, characterized by vibrant color, and expressive brushstrokes, defining the influential avant-garde art movement.

Tales of Charles Island Author to visit library

Like most of living in Milford, Marissa D’Angelo has heard the rumors of Charles Island’s past. D’Angelo’s fascination with the island has prompted her to write a series of fictional novellas. D’Angelo will be visiting Milford Public Library on May 21 at 2 p.m. to introduce her series.

The Cursed Spirit (released April 15)

This novel is a time warp back to the 1600’s when the Native Americans were the main people who resided on the land. The chief’s son, Catori, seeks to find out why the island is off limits to his tribe. When a creature that is said to lurk in the shadows of night’s abyss becomes a reality, it leaves Catori with no choice but to do whatever it takes to save his people.

The Cursed Vessel (Coming June 2022)

The open waters were the gateway to freedom that William desired most. After a quick turn of events, lucid daydreams turned into reality. The gateway to independence lay within voyages throughout the seas. Falling into the hands of the darkest of paths, William becomes the rumored Captain Kidd that made history.

D’Angelo is donating 10 percent of the proceeds from the series will be donated to the reforestation of Charles Island.

D'Angelo grew up in Connecticut within walking distance of the shore. In fall 2021, she attended the Maryland Writing Convention where she met with several authors and attended writing workshops. In Summer 2022, she looks forward to promoting her books at several local festivals and will be attending Killer Nashville in Tennessee. She now lives in Maryland and teaches second grade. Aside from writing, she helps support the SPCA through volunteer work and raising funds for animals in need.

Classical guitar concert set

Milford Public Library welcomes classical guitarist Dr. Francesco Barone on May 22 at 2 p.m. Barone will present a recital of classical guitar music from the traditional and 20th century repertoires. The first half of the program features music of the baroque and classical periods, including Mauro Guliani’s Grande Sonata Erocia as well as Lute Suite no. 1 by Johann Sebastian Bach. The second half will include music written in the 20th century, including Frank Martin’s Quatre Pieces Breves (1933) and The Elves Suite (1984), a piece written by living Russian composer Nikita Koshkin.

The performance will last 90 minutes with 60 minutes of music and a brief intermission.

Barone is an award-winning guitarist who has performed throughout the United States as a soloist and chamber musician. He was a prize winner in the Philadelphia Classical Guitar Society Guitar Competition and has had performances broadcast on NPR. He received a DMA from the Hartt School, University of Harford.

Job hunt and resume tips

Job resources are available every day at the library, but staff will be extra prepared to welcome walk-ins on May 26 from 10 a.m. to noon and 1 to 3 p.m. People can come by to pick up some info or stay for one-on-one time and ask questions. A job search Take & Make Kit is available for download at milfordlibrary.org.

This event is free and open to all jobseekers as space and time allows. Milford Public Library is at 57 New Haven Ave, Milford. For questions, email Reference Librarian Diana at dpreece@milfordct.gov or call 203-783-3292.

What’s the Best Free Windows’ Software? (in-person)

Milford Public Library is hosting a discussion about the best free Windows’ programs on May 26. The library will discuss both free services that are available through websites as well as standalone desktop applications. There’s something for everyone in this discussion, from image editing programs to services that allow you to edit PDFs. If you would like to know where to find free password managers, audio editors, or screen capture options, then this program is for you. For more information, email fdanowski@milfordct.gov.