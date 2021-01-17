Guatemala forces stall migrant caravan with tear gas, batons SANDRA SEBASTIAN, Associated Press Jan. 17, 2021 Updated: Jan. 17, 2021 12:41 p.m.
Honduran migrants clash with Guatemalan soldiers in Vado Hondo, Guatemala, Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021. Guatemalan authorities estimated that as many as 9,000 Honduran migrants crossed into Guatemala as part of an effort to form a new caravan to reach the U.S. border.
Guatemalan soldiers block part of a Honduran migrant caravan in their bid to reach the U.S. border, in Vado Hondo, Guatemala, Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021.

Guatemalan police agents block part of a Honduran migrant caravan in their bid to reach the U.S. border, in Vado Hondo, Guatemala, Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021.





Honduran migrants hurl stones at Guatemalan soldiers amid tear gas in Vado Hondo, Guatemala, Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021.
VADO HONDO, Guatemala (AP) — Guatemalan police and soldiers launched tear gas and wielded batons and shields against a group of Honduran migrants that tried to push through their roadblock early Sunday.
A group of about 2,000 migrants had stopped short of the roadblock the night before. The roadblock was strategically placed at a chokepoint on the two-lane highway to Chiquimula in an area known as Vado Hondo. It's flanked by a tall mountainside and a wall leaving the migrants with few options.
