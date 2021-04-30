Growth in Burkina Faso gold mining fuels human trafficking SAM MEDNICK, Associated Press April 30, 2021 Updated: April 30, 2021 2:50 a.m.
A woman who said she was trafficked from Nigeria under false pretenses to work as a sex slave in Burkina Faso's mining sites, walks through a row of tent in the Secaco mining town June 12, 2020. As part of a months-long investigation into sex trafficking and the gold mining industry, The Associated Press met with nearly 20 Nigerian women who said they had been brought to Burkina Faso under false pretenses, then forced into prostitution.
SECACO, Burkina Faso (AP) — For months, human traffickers beat and drugged Blessing, hauling the 27-year-old from one gold mine encampment to the next, where each night she was forced to sleep with dozens of men for less than $2 a person.
The madam who lured Blessing to the landlocked West African nation of Burkina Faso with promises of a hair salon job, threatened to kill her if she tried to run away.