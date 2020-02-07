Milford Garden Club's presentation for the Tuesday, Feb. 11 meeting, will feature Suzanne Hauselt of Naturworks, an organic garden center in Northford. Her presentation will be Grow a Happy Habitat for Birds.

If you are a bird lover, Hauselt will teach you which plants to grow to attract birds to your garden and to keep them coming back. She is an eco-friendly gardener.

The program begins at 1 p.m., at The DAR, 55 Prospect St., Milford, and there will be a $5 guest fee.

Potential members and guests are always welcome and encourage anyone with any interest in gardening to join the Milford Garden Club. You don't have to be a master gardener; just come and enjoy the fellowship and programs.

Call 203-874-4421 for more information. Additional information can also be found on Facebook.