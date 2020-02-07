Grow a Healthy Habitat for Birds presentation

Milford Garden Club's presentation for the Tuesday, Feb. 11 meeting, will feature Suzanne Hauselt of Naturworks, an organic garden center in Northford. Her presentation will be Grow a Happy Habitat for Birds.

If you are a bird lover, Hauselt will teach you which plants to grow to attract birds to your garden and to keep them coming back. She is an eco-friendly gardener.

The program begins at 1 p.m., at The DAR, 55 Prospect St., Milford, and there will be a $5 guest fee.

Potential members and guests are always welcome and encourage anyone with any interest in gardening to join the Milford Garden Club. You don't have to be a master gardener; just come and enjoy the fellowship and programs.

Call 203-874-4421 for more information. Additional information can also be found on Facebook.