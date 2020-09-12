Groups servicing immigrants, refugees to share grant funding

DETROIT (AP) — Organizations in southeastern Michigan that service immigrants and refugees will share more than $200,000 in grants.

The grants range from $5,000 to $10,000 and are designed to support a variety of groups and their needs, according to the Community Foundation for Southeast Michigan.

The rapid response grants are made through the Southeast Michigan Immigrant and Refugee Funder Collaborative, a group of philanthropic partners that seeks to address a needs gap of the immigrant and refugee population in the region.

The 23 organizations receiving the funding include 1 Michigan for the Global Majority to support COVID-19 response efforts focused on undocumented community members, the Chaldean Community Foundation to provide human services and case management to immigrants and refugees, and the Michigan Advocacy Program for its Farmworker Legal Services branch.

Community Foundation President Mariam C. Noland says that “as the needs of immigrants and refugees in our region continue to evolve during the pandemic, we are here to serve as a source of support.”