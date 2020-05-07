Group to try to recall Las Vegas Mayor after virus comments

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Nevada group has formed to try to recall the mayor of Las Vegas, who drew condemnation from elected officials and others with her push to reopen casinos and suggestion that her city could serve as a test case to measure the impact of reopening during the coronavirus pandemic.

The city of Las Vegas released a letter Wednesday confirming it received a notice of intent from The Committee to Recall Carolyn G. Goodman to circulate a petition and try to have the politically independent mayor removed from office.

An emailed message seeking comment from the mayor was not immediately returned Wednesday night.

Goodman has issued public pleas for Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak to end the statewide shutdown of casinos and non-essential businesses, which she called “total insanity" that was “killing Las Vegas.”

In an interview on CNN last month, she said that “viruses for years have been here” and said she suggested that Las Vegas residents become “a control group” to see how lifting closures and some restrictions would affect the city. State and local officials called the remarks “reckless” and “an embarrassment.”

Goodman last year was overwhelmingly elected to a third and final term as mayor.

The recall committee has until Aug. 4 to collect 6,745 signatures on the petition.

Organizers of the recall committee could not immediately be reached for more details.