DELTONA, Fla. (AP) — A civil rights group in a Florida county is starting a petition to recall a city commissioner who used to be a member of a group labeled as extremist by some hate-watchdog organizations.

The West Volusia branch of the NAACP says it was mobilizing a petition drive to recall Deltona Commissioner Loren King, who says he left the Oath Keepers in 2017 after being a member for two years. He was elected to office in 2018.