Ground broken on compact affordable housing project

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A new housing development in Providence will provide homes for five families and address affordability, climate change and workforce development.

Officials broke ground Monday on the Sheridan Small Homes project which will create compact, affordable, zero-emission homes developed by One Neighborhood Builders.

One Neighborhood Builders Executive Director Jennifer Hawkins says the homes will cost $289,200 each to develop and will be sold to income-qualified buyers for about $150,000 each.

The Providence Journal reports that the homes will be built with trainees from Building Futures Rhode Island, an organization that trains low-income people for skilled careers.

Hawkins says the homes will the outfitted with solar panels that will produce more electricity than the homes use, meaning residents will be able to sell electricity back to the grid.