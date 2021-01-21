Grocery employees, bus drivers recommended for vaccine

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A state advisory committee is recommending grocery store workers and transit bus drivers be added to the list of people in Wisconsin to be inoculated in the next phase of the coronavirus vaccine rollout.

Adding those people to the list that already includes teachers, adults 65 and older and others would clear 1.6 million individuals for the next phase, officials said. And, with a limited number of doses received by the state each week, it could be some time before everyone in that phase gets the vaccine.