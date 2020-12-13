Grizzly committee looks to Canada 'bear smart' communities

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — At the winter meeting of the Interagency Grizzly Bear Committee, Lori Roberts introduced a new tool to keep the peace between grizzly bears and humankind — “bear smart communities,” inspired by the model used in British Columbia, Canada.
Roberts, of Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks, and chair of IGBC’s information, education and outreach committee, said the ski town of Big Sky has already adopted a “bear smart” program, and that spreading the effort to grizzly country in the lower 48 would be coordinated by British Columbia experts, local non-profit People and Carnivores, and the IGBC.