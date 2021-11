GREENBELT, Md. (AP) — Voters in a Maryland city have passed a referendum to establish a commission to study reparations for African American and Native American residents.

The referendum asked Greenbelt residents if they wanted the city to establish a 21-member council to review, discuss and make recommendations related to local reparations. It passed with a vote of 1,522 to 910 on Tuesday, according to city spokeswoman Chondria Andrews.