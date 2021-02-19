Green Beret pleads not guilty in deadly bowling alley attack Feb. 19, 2021 Updated: Feb. 19, 2021 2:19 p.m.
1 of9 In this detail of a video conference screen, Duke Webb, accused of a January shooting that killed three and injured three, is arraigned at Winnebago County Justice Center on Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, in Rockford, Ill. (Scott P. Yates/Rockford Register Star via AP, Pool) Scott P. Yates/AP Show More Show Less
2 of9 Duke Webb, accused of a January shooting that killed three and injured three, is arraigned at Winnebago County Justice Center on Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, in Rockford, Ill. (Scott P. Yates/Rockford Register Star via AP, Pool) Scott P. Yates/AP Show More Show Less 3 of9
4 of9 Duke Webb, appears via video at a court arraignment at Winnebago County Justice Center on Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, in Rockford, Ill. (Scott P. Yates/Rockford Register Star via AP, Pool) Scott P. Yates/AP Show More Show Less
5 of9 Judge Joseph G. McGraw, on the screen in the upper left square, listens as Duke Webb, bottom square, is arraigned at Winnebago County Justice Center on Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, in Rockford, Ill. (Scott P. Yates/Rockford Register Star via AP, Pool) Scott P. Yates/AP Show More Show Less 6 of9
7 of9 Judge Joseph G. McGraw, on the screen in the upper left square, listens as Duke Webb, bottom square, accused of a January shooting that killed three and injured three, is arraigned at Winnebago County Justice Center on Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, in Rockford, Ill. (Scott P. Yates/Rockford Register Star via AP, Pool) Scott P. Yates/AP Show More Show Less
8 of9 Judge Joseph G. McGraw listens as Duke Webb, accused of a January shooting that killed three and injured three, is arraigned at Winnebago County Justice Center on Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, in Rockford, Ill. (Scott P. Yates/Rockford Register Star via AP, Pool) Scott P. Yates/AP Show More Show Less
9 of9
ROCKFORD, Ill. (AP) — An Army special forces sergeant pleaded not guilty Friday to murder and other charges in the killing of three people and wounding of three others during a mass shooting at an Illinois bowling alley.
Duke Webb, of Shalimar, Florida, appeared in court via video from the jail in Winnebago County, Illinois, where he is being held without bond, the Rockford Register Star reported.