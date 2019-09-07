Greece must restore its credibility, new prime minister says

THESSALONIKI, Greece (AP) — Greece's prime minister says financial reforms such as reducing taxes, fighting bureaucracy and attracting investment must be implemented before the country asks its creditors to agree to lower budget surpluses.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis laid out his economic program for the coming year during a speech at Greece's largest trade fair on Saturday.

The conservative prime minister said his priority is quickly putting policies in place to fast-track stalled projects, attract more investors and help restore Greece's credibility.

Mitsotakis promised to reduce taxes on lower incomes, introduce a dividend tax cut and other measures he said would boost economic growth. He said his government would make the Greek labor market more flexible while strictly enforcing employment rules.

About 3,500 police officers were outside the Thessaloniki International Fair venue to keep protests from escalating into violence.