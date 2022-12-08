Greece: Call for calm after unrest following police shooting

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece’s government called for calm Thursday after overnight unrest in an Athens neighborhood and an area outside Greece’s second-largest city in the north following the police shooting of a Roma teenager during a police chase.
Protesters in the industrial eastern Athens neighborhood of Aspropyrgos allegedly torched a local tire business and a bus and set up burning barricades in the streets. Authorities issued a warning to residents of Aspropyrgos around midnight Wednesday to Thursday to remain indoors with windows and doors shut.