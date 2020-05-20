Grant will help Tennessee recruit hospital psychiatrists

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services has received $200,000 to recruit physicians to the state’s regional mental health hospitals, according to a news release from the agency.

The funding comes from the Tennessee Center for Health Workforce Development, which is part of the Tennessee Hospital Association, and can be used for things like sign-on bonuses, relocation expenses and student loan repayment. The state can use the funds to recruit psychiatrists and psychiatric nurse practitioners for its hospitals in Bolivar, Chattanooga, Memphis and Nashville, according to the release.

Department Commissioner Marie Williams said in the release that recruiting psychiatrists and psychiatric nurse practitioners is always a challenge, but the additional funding "will help us to recruit top talent to treat the Tennesseans in our care.”