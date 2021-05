JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — University of Mississippi Medical Center officials say they are seeing an impact from a multimillion dollar grant that aims to get more doctors working in rural areas.

In July, the federal Health Resources and Services Administration awarded the UMMC medical school the first $1.9 million of a grant that is worth at least $7.6 million. In addition, the school is eligible for an extra $5 million at the end of the first year.