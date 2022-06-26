Grand Canyon won't seek volunteers to kill bison this fall FELICIA FONSECA, Associated Press June 26, 2022 Updated: June 26, 2022 3:34 p.m.
1 of5 FILE - In this photo provided by Grand Canyon National Park, an adult bison roams near a corral at the North Rim of the park in Arizona, on Aug. 30, 2021. Grand Canyon National Park has decided not to extend a pilot project this fall 2022 that used volunteers to kill bison to downsize the herd. New surveys show the herd roaming the far reaches of northern Arizona is closer to the goal of about 200. (Lauren Cisneros/Grand Canyon National Park via AP, File) Lauren Cisneros/AP Show More Show Less
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — A bison herd that lives almost exclusively in the northern reaches of Grand Canyon National Park won't be targeted for lethal removal there this fall.
The park used skilled volunteers selected through a highly competitive and controversial lottery last year to kill bison, part of a toolset to downsize the herd that's been trampling meadows and archaeological sites on the canyon's North Rim.
FELICIA FONSECA