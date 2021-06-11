Governor signs law giving Nevada 1st presidential primary MICHELLE L. PRICE, Associated Press June 11, 2021 Updated: June 11, 2021 6:04 p.m.
Nevada Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak signs a bill into law Friday, June 11, 2021, in Las Vegas. The law would make Nevada the first to vote on the 2024 presidential primary contests, though national political parties would need to agree to changes in the calendar or state parties could risk losing their delegates at presidential nominating conventions.



LAS VEGAS (AP) — Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak on Friday signed a law that would make Nevada the first state to vote in the 2024 presidential primary contests, bumping Iowa and New Hampshire from their leadoff spots.
Signing the law is a gamble.
