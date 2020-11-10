Governor planning evening address on COVID-19 pandemic

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers plans to live stream an address on the coronavirus pandemic in Wisconsin Tuesday evening.

The address, streamed on the governor's Facebook and YouTube pages at 6:05 p.m., comes as the state Department of Health Services reported 4,360 new confirmed infections Monday.

That’s up from 4,280 on Sunday but still dramatically fewer than the record 7,065 cases recorded on Saturday. The disease was a factor in another 17 deaths.

The state has now seen 271,770 cases and 2,329 COVID-19-related deaths since the pandemic began in March. As of Sunday the state ranked fourth in the nation in per capita cases over the last two weeks with 69,244 cases per 100,000 people, according to Johns Hopkins University.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported that as of Monday afternoon 2,003 people were hospitalized with COVID-19, a new record. The state has set a new record for the number of hospitalizations every day since Nov. 2.